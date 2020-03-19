|
|
Harold Simmons Summerville - The family of Mr. Harold Simmons announces his celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 11:00 AM at Brownsville Church of God 920 W 1st North St. Summerville, SC. Interment: Dorchester Memorial Gardens. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Mrs. Brownie Simmons; his children, Mrs. Loretta Lovell (Dave), Mr. Ricky Simmons, Mr. Steven Williams, Ms. Malikah Mills, Mr. Lamont Simmons (Gail), and Mrs. Regina Hall (Ron); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at Brownsville Church of God. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Harold is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020