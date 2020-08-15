Harold Walter Syfrett WALTERBORO - Reverend Harold Walter Syfrett, 96, of Walterboro, SC, went to be with Jesus Monday, April 13, 2020 at Veterans Victory House. Although he resided in Walterboro in his last years, his heart was always in Charleston. Rev. Syfrett was born November 2, 1923 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of the late George Andrew Syfrett and the late Leticia Rebecca Martha Dantzler. He was a 1940 graduate of Orangeburg High School. During World War II, Rev. Syfrett served in the US Navy on the USS Yorktown (CV-10) from 1942 to 1946 as a telephone electrician and as the chaplain's assistant and on the USS George (DE697) from 1946 to 1947. He graduated from North Greenville Junior College (A.A.) in June 1949, Wofford College (B.A.) in 1950 and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (B.D.) in June 1953. While in college, he served as Faculty Assistant at North Greenville and while at Wofford, was Associate Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Spartanburg. He was instrumental in helping to begin what became Cudd Memorial Baptist and Bethany Baptist Churches, Spartanburg, SC. On August 14, 1950, Rev. Syfrett was ordained to the Baptist Ministry by the Calvary Baptist Church and the North Spartanburg Baptist Association. In more than 30 years of service with the S.C. Baptist Convention, he served as Registrar and Instructor of English, Bible, and Greek (1953-1958) at North Greenville; Pastor of Abney Memorial, Greenwood (1958-1960); Abbeville Associational Missionary and Baptist Student Director at Lander and Erskine Colleges (1960-1964); Charleston Baptist Campus Minister at the Citadel, Medical University of South Carolina, College of Charleston, and The Baptist College of Charleston (1964-1981). When the USS Yorktown (CV10) came to Charleston in 1975 to anchor at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, he conducted the first on-board ceremony in Charleston, a Dedication-Memorial Ceremony. He also assisted in setting up Wardroom Displays and many other exhibits. Rev. Syfrett served as the chaplain of the USS Yorktown Association for four decades. In January 2017, after extensive renovations aboard the Yorktown, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum designated part of the ship's library as a chapel and officially named it in honor of Rev. Syfrett. Rev. Syfrett was born in Orangeburg but his heart has been in the Lowcountry for the majority of his life. In addition to working with students at the colleges and universities, he was very active in many different aspects of the Lowcountry. He served as a Licensed Charleston Tour Guide; a docent at the Edmondston- Alston House; a panelist on "The Living Truth", a local television program which taught a weekly Sunday School lesson; as well as with many other organizations and Societies. The Charleston Bible Society sponsored a "Read a Chapter a Day", as a daily column published in the Charleston Evening Post, for which he wrote the discussion on the passages. He conducted many weddings at White Point Gardens, on beaches and even on a boat in the middle of Lake Moultrie. His extensive genealogical research took his family back to Alexander Syfrett in 1758. Surviving are his daughter, Louise Syfrett Bohls of High Point, NC; daughter, Carol Syfrett Lohwater of Summerville, SC; son, Harold W. Syfrett, Jr. (Karen) of Ladson, SC; daughter, Kay Syfrett Callaway Travis Houghtaling (Gene) of Goose Creek, SC; and daughter, Marie Syfrett Berry of Lillington, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tommy and Penny Bohls; Tiffany Lohwater Silver (Josh), Justin Lohwater (Lindsey), Tara and Jake Lohwater; Eric Syfrett (Adena), Alicia Syfrett Palmer (Dustin), Jason William Syfrett (Leslie); David Travis (Jennifer); Ruth Berry and Ben Berry (Stephanie). Great-grandchildren include Alex Seebeck and Blake Bohls; Norah Silver; Peyton, Blake and Jackson Lohwater; Sarah Beth and Elena Syfrett; Christian, Lucas, and Payge Palmer; Daniel Syfrett; Crystal, Kaylee, and Caitlynn Travis. Rev. Syfrett was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Marie Taylor Syfrett; a son-in-law, John M. Bohls; one sister, Louise Syfrett Stroble: and six brothers Fulton Syfrett, Robert Syfrett, Carl Syfrett, Julius Syfrett, Wilbur Syfrett, and A. J. Syfrett. A celebration of Rev. Syfrett's life will be held on August 22, 2020 at Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC, 29456. Memorials can be made to Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC 29456; or to Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
