Harrell T. McGuire Ladson - Harrell T. McGuire, 78, of Ladson, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Harrell McGuire are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Spell Chapel. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Harrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 9, 1942. He was the son of the late Walter and Mary McGuire. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and dogs. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Kaser (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and April Wright (Raymond) of Eutawville, SC; Brothers, Wally McGuire (Kate) of Goose Creek, SC, Mickey McGuire (Phil) of Kings Mountain, SC, Michael McGuire (Tanny) of Dallas, NC and Guy McGuire (Trisha) of Goose Creek, SC; Sisters, Susanne Watford (Ira) of Summerville, SC and Brenda Owens of Jacksonville, FL, as well as his grandchildren, Marissa Rice, Adam Wright, Sarafrances and John-Luke Kaser. He is also survived by Sandra Engle of Cairo, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Frances Mouzon McGuire and brothers, Danny McGuire and Lynn McGuire. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
