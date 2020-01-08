|
Harridell W. Ladson Charleston - Mrs. Harridell W. Ladson,82, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ladson and those of her husband are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC, Rev. Dr. Sidney E. Davis, Sr., pastor. Interment will follow in Monrovia Cemetery. A Christian wake service for Mrs. Ladson will be Thursday 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the church. Mrs. Ladson will repose in the church from 10:00 am until the hour of service. She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband of 59 years, Mr. Julius T. Ladson; daughters, Julise L. Pitchers (Raymond) and Alvina L. Ladson (Erick Bonds, special friend); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia W. Williams (James); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020