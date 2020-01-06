|
Harridell Williams-Ladson Charleston - Mrs. Harridell Williams Ladson, 82, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 5, 2020 in a local hospital. She is the devoted wife of Mr. Julius T. Ladson, beloved mother of Julise L. Pitchers and Alvina L. Ladson; sister of Sylvia W. Williams. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS. (843)722-0668. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020