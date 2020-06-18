Harriet Elizabeth Bellinger Brown HANAHAN - Harriet Elizabeth Bellinger Brown, 85, of Hanahan, SC, entered eternal rest on June 11, 2020 after a long illness. She has earned her peace and we rejoice that He has called her home. Born on September 30, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, Harriet was the firstborn child of Lucius Northrop Bellinger and Antonia Pitts Bellinger. The family returned to Charleston, SC in 1941. Harriet attended Sacred Heart Church and school and graduated from Bishop England High School in 1952. Harriet was a parishioner of Stella Maris Church on Sullivan's Island, SC and a member of the choir in the '60's and '70's. She then moved to Hanahan, SC and joined Divine Redeemer Church and became a member of the choir there in the '80's, '90's and on into this century. Harriet was an accountant with Riser, McLaurin and Gibbons, a CPA firm, for most of her adult life to support her family. The firm was her work family. Harriet loved music, listening to it and singing to it. She also enjoyed sports, especially anything her children and grandchildren were playing. She chauffeured her children and numerous others to many of these events and loved every minute of it! She was an avid bowler, was in several leagues and received numerous trophies for 200+ scores! Harriet also loved reading and dabbled in writing. It is rumored that she once wrote a sequel to Gone with the Wind because she did not like the ending! Harriet was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Catherine Brown Miller, and her beloved siblings, Anne Bellinger Villeponteaux, Francis Fishburne Bellinger and Pitts Northrop Bellinger. She is survived by her beloved brother, William Yeadon Bellinger (Donna McCarthy) of Burke, VA and her loving children: Stafford Ralph Brown (Lori Whiteside) of Hickory, NC; Elizabeth Brown Noelke of Charleston, SC; Ellen Brown Arnold (Michael Anthony Fiducia) of Simpsonville, SC and Sharon Brown Pitts (Sean Joseph Pitts) of Folly Beach, SC. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, the family will not receive friends before the funeral mass. The funeral mass will be offered at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1104 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC. Masks and social distancing for people not sharing a home are required. The burial will not follow the funeral mass. The interment will take place at a future date with immediate family in attendance. Memorial contributions in Harriet`s memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. Harriet contributed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Disabled Veterans and Catholic Relief Services. Flowers are welcome if that is your expression of sympathy and love. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, 843-614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.