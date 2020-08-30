Harriet G. Allen Charleston - Mrs. Harriet G. Allen, 79, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020. Residence: 174 Fishburne St., Charleston, SC 29403. Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Harold Allen, Sr.; parents: Mrs. Priscilla Susan Bonaparte and Captain William Louis Gailliard; and her brother, Mr. William Richard Gailliard. She is survived by her children: Mr. Barry Washington and Mr. Jamar Washington; step-children: Ms. Toye Allen and Mr. Harold Allen, Jr.; sister, Ms. Deborah Gailliard; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sylvia Gailliard; granddaughter, Regina Graham; step-granddaughter, Brittany Jenkins and a special granddaughter, Tequila Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mrs. Allen was an Educator with Charleston County School District for 30 years. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
