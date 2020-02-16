|
Harriet Higer Glass Daniel Island - Harriet Higer Glass, of Daniel Island, SC, devoted wife of Steven Gerald Glass for 59 years, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Harriet was born on February 17, 1937 to the late Benjamin and Dorothy Higer in Belfast, ME. She leaves behind children Brenda (Michael) Bryant of Columbia, Scott (Julie) Glass of Charleston, and Ben (Janice) Glass of Mt. Pleasant, and grandchildren Martina and Leanna Bryant, Sarah and Kimberly Glass, and Joshua, Kirby, and Hannah Glass, and a sister, Elaine Braverman and brothers Peter Higer and Samuel Higer. She was predeceased by her husband, Steven Gerald Glass. Harriet was a graduate of Boston University, and began her career as a teacher before "retiring" to raise a family. Returning to work when her children were school aged, she began a long career in retail at the Boston Store in Bangor, ME. After the family moved to Charleston, Harriet enjoyed a long career in retail, spending 15 years as the Customer Service and Fur Storage Manager for Kerrison's Dry Goods Company, where she helped a generation of Charlestonians keep up with their most important wardrobe piece. After retiring from retail, Harriet and her husband, Steve opened the Daniel Island Marina Ship Store and Deli, where they fed business people and boaters alike, becoming the lunch destination of choice for many. Harriet and Steve were members of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Reform Congregation of Charleston and previously belonged to Congregation Beth Abraham of Bangor, ME. Harriet was a proud member of Hadassah, the Bangor JCC, and the Bangor Hebrew Academy PTA, raising funds, performing in shows, and contributing numerous recipes to various cookbooks. She cherished her roles as daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, spending as much time as she could with family. She lived life fully, and with gusto, enjoying show tunes and crooners, shared meals, festive parties, and the occasional cocktail, all surrounded by long-time friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KKBE Endowment Fund, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401, www.kkbe.org or the Jimmy Fund of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, MA www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020