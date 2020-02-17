|
|
Harriet Higer Glass DANIEL ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Harriet Higer Glass are invited to attend her funeral service at the graveside on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KKBE Endowment Fund, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401, www.kkbe.org or the Jimmy Fund of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, MA www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020