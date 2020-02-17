Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Higer Glass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Higer Glass Obituary
Harriet Higer Glass DANIEL ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Harriet Higer Glass are invited to attend her funeral service at the graveside on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KKBE Endowment Fund, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401, www.kkbe.org or the Jimmy Fund of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, MA www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -