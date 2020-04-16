Home

Harriet Juanita Barbee CROSS, SC - Harriet Juanita Barbee, age 73, of Cross, SC, passed away on March 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Harriet was born on January 14, 1947, in Lynchburg, SC, to the late Leona Moser & Harry Tallon. Harriet was happily married to Charles Ronald Barbee Sr. for 54 years, & spent her days raising her children & grandchildren. Harriet was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, & friend. Harriet is survived by her husband, Charles Barbee; her son, Harry, & wife, Janice. son, Ron, & wife, Karen; & daughter, Becky; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica, Sam, Patrick, Jessica, Dallas, Vince; her great- grandchildren, Kaylee and Tripp. In lieu of a service, the family will host a memorial picnic in Harriet's honor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
