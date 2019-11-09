|
Harriet Molony Condon MT. PLEASANT - Harriet Molony Condon, 93, widow of James Joseph Condon, Sr., entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of John Celestin Molony, Sr. and Frances Igoe Deal. Harriet was born in Charleston on November 12, 1925 and grew up on Savage Street. She graduated from Bishop England High School in 1942. She earned her undergraduate degree in education from the College of Charleston in 1946. While at the College, she was a member of the intercollegiate swim team and Delta Zeta Sorority, Beta Psi Chapter. She married the love of her life, James Joseph Condon, Sr., president of Condon's Department Store, in 1949 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Broad Street. When Joe served in World War II, she authored a column, "The Girl You Left Behind," in a local paper. Harriet and Joe spent their summers on Folly Beach, a tradition their entire family continues today. Ever continuing to learn, Harriet returned to the College of Charleston and earned a Master of Education. She also attended the summer program of the Alumni College at the University of Notre Dame, from which her husband graduated in 1949. She pursued a career as a teacher and principal at St. John Catholic School in North Charleston, a small school on the brink of closure ahead of her tenure. With hard work, the backing of the Bishop of Charleston, and support of loyal staff, she revitalized the school so that it met the academic excellence and Catholic education standards prescribed by the Diocese of Charleston. Harriet retired from St. John in 1999. While the school's mission has shifted since Harriet's time there, it continues to help area students. Following retirement, Harriet remained active and worked with her son, the late James Joseph Condon, Jr., Esq. at his law practice, the Condon Law Firm in North Charleston. Harriet was involved with many organizations and charitable causes. She was privileged to attend three World Union of Catholic Women summits-in London, Guadalajara, and Washington. She was a member of the Cathedral Women's Club, the Blessed Sacrament Church Women's Guild, Theresians International, the National Council of Catholic Women, the Bishop England High School Alumni Association, the College of Charleston Alumni Association, the Irish Historical Society, and Roper-St. Francis Senior Advantage. With her many leadership roles came many accolades. Harriet was named Deanery Catholic Woman of the Year and Diocesan Catholic Woman of the Year, and was awarded the Our Lady of Good Counsel Award by the National Council of Catholic Women. The Bishop of Charleston presented her with a Papal Medallion for her work in the community; she was named a recipient of the Pro Ecclesia et Pontific Medal. While Harriet's contributions to the community are numerous, her most notable achievement was her family. She is the mother of ten children, grandmother of 28 grandchildren, and great-grandmother of 22 great-grandchildren. Widowed at 59, she showed remarkable resilience serving as family matriarch. In raising her family, Harriet emphasized the importance of faith, education, and love for one another, and the valuable lessons she has taught her family members are countless. Harriet is survived by her children Harriet Joanne (Jim) Raley, Charlie (Emily) Condon, Kathleen (Bob) Montgomery, Danny (Nancy) Condon, Frances Condon, Irvin (Michelle) Condon, Mark (Shannon) Condon, Mary Helen (Jimmy) Moore, and daughter-in-law, Debi Condon. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tracy (Paul), Richard (Emily), Jami, Mary Kate, Theresa (Aaron), Charles (Ashley), Patrick (Morgan), Doreen, Elliot, Anthony (Melanie), Robert (Danielle), Sarah, Bobby (Heidi), Deal (Brigitte), Whitney (Mitch), Harriet, James, Joseph, Mary Frances, Joseph, Mark, Jameson, Rory, Jimmy Jr., Mary Harriet, Rhetta, and Molly. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Paul, Michael, Thomas, John Michael, Mary Lee, Abigail, Ayden, Madeline, Charlie, David, William, Emme, John, Katherine, Hannah, Madison, Ryder, Daniel, Isabella, Jackson, Brayden, and Ansley. Harriet is also survived by her sister C.C. (Al) Fralinger of Bridgeton, New Jersey. She is survived by Kendra Garrett, the most amazing caregiver and dear friend, who has become a treasured member of the Condon family. Harriet is predeceased by her husband, James Joseph Condon, Sr., her son James Joseph Condon, Jr., a daughter who died at birth, Mary, and her granddaughter Shelley Joanne Raley. The relatives and friends of Harriet Molony Condon are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, West Ashley, at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, which would have been Harriet's 94th birthday. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island where her beloved spouse rests in peace. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist lower church, 120 Broad Street. Memorial donations may be made to the "Iron Joe Condon" Scholarship Fund at Bishop England High School, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019