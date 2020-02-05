Home

HARRIET SIMPSON

HARRIET SIMPSON In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of HARRIET G. SIMPSON June 22, 1922 ~ February 6, 2019 In the year since you left us, not one day has passed during which we have not seen your face, heard your voice, and felt the powerful presence of your spirit guiding us through our earthly journey! That spirit now give us the strength to sing the Traditional Negro Spiritual that you loved so much: "I Don't Feel No Ways Tired"! With Love: Flo, A.T., Kim, and all of the other members and friends of our family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
