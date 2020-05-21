Harriet White Long BROOKLYN, NY - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Harriet White Long, those of husband, the late Melvin Long, their children, Reginald Long (Jackie), Orienette Long and Richelle Brantley, grandchildren, her brother, Orien White, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH TO BE HELD prior to her grave side service on Saturday May 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.