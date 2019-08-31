Harriett Coleman Brown Mt. Pleasant - Harriett Coleman Brown, 74, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away on August 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Harriett devoted her life to helping others, serving as an elementary school teacher in Columbia and Mount Pleasant for almost 30 years. In 1983, she was awarded Teacher of the Year for Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School and, for more than ten years, she provided loving care for her special needs granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Ackerman. Harriett was born December 2, 1944 in Charleston, SC, the first child of Florence Genet Coleman Horowitz and Ralph Robert Coleman, M.D. She loved the Lowcountry, where she spent the majority of her life. She is survived by a daughter Bea Davis (Mark) of Aiken, SC and a son Michael Ackerman (Leslie) of Boone, NC, a sister Neda C. Nussbaum (Alan), two brothers Alan Coleman of Charleston, SC and Marvin Coleman of Miami Beach, FL, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her husband Wallace Brown. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Purple Tutu Ballet, a dance program for special needs children, 494 Wando Park Blvd., Suite A, Mt. Pl. 29464 or Chabad of Charleston & The Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019