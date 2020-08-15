1/
Harriett Huffman Hughes
1926 - 2020
Harriett Huffman Hughes Mt. Pleasant - Harriett Huffman Hughes, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of George Pressley Hughes, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Florence, SC. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Harriett was born March 1, 1926 in Elloree, South Carolina, the daughter of late William R. Huffman and the late Bertha Tilley Huffman. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her son, Samuel P. Hughes (Sandra) of Summerville, SC; her daughter, Gloria H. Lieb (Edward) of Florence, SC; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant, 681McCants Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
