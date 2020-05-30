Harriett M. Renaud ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Harriett M. Renaud, a 50 year resident of Treasure Island and St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on May 25, 2020 in Vienna, Virginia. Harriett was born April 13, 1929 in Charleston, S.C. and attended schools in Charleston. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd W. and Carolyn H. MacBay. She was retired from the Sears Roebuck and Co. accounting/auditing department, St. Petersburg, FL. Harriett and her husband, Jim were devoted to one another and traveled the world together. Even in her final days she had travel brochures nearby and continued to dream of faraway places. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Renaud and by a daughter, Lynn Murray Bush. Harriett is survived by a son, William W. Murray III (Vicki) of Myrtle Beach, SC and by a daughter, Terri R. Hillaert (John) of Vienna, VA, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Harriett was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, FL. In accordance with her wishes, private services and interment will be at Bethany Cemetery, Charleston, S.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.