Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC
1115 5th Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Jerusalem RMUE Church
768 Magnolia Road
Charleston, SC
Harriett Richardson Obituary
Harriett Richardson JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ms. Harriett Richardson are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:00 am in Jerusalem RMUE Church, 768 Magnolia Road, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Thursday from 4pm-6pm. Ms. Richardson will lie in state at the church 10 am Friday. Ms. Richardson leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved siblings, Josephine Richardson Petty, Elizabeth B. Green (Pres. Elder William E.), Charles Richardson (Deborah) and Timothy Backman; sister-in-law, Annie Smalls Backman; uncle, Mr. Louie Richardson (Theresa); aunts, Janet C. Richardson (the late Alphonso) and Francina Richardson (the late Robert, Jr.); granduncle, Benjamin Robinson (Rosalyn); nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
