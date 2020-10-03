Harriette Lewis Kirkland CHARLESTON - Harriette Louise Lewis Kirkland (Trinket), 89, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late Marvin M. Kirkland Sr., passed away on September 23, 2020 at home in Charleston, SC. Born July 27, 1931 in Brooks County, GA, Harriette was the daughter of William Walker Lewis, Sr. and Beulah Pauline Shaffer Lewis. A private burial was held on September 29, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial, Charleston, SC. She is survived by her children, Toni K. Reed (David), Tanis L. Kirkland, Tina L. Kirkland-Ripley (John), Terri K. Wiggins (Michael), Marvin M. Kirkland Jr. (Joyce}, Michael L. Kirkland (Cynthia), Twila K. DeWitt (Ron), Matthew F. Kirkland (Cynthia), 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the American Lung Association
or Wounded Warrior Project
charleston