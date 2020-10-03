1/
Harriette Lewis Kirkland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriette Lewis Kirkland CHARLESTON - Harriette Louise Lewis Kirkland (Trinket), 89, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late Marvin M. Kirkland Sr., passed away on September 23, 2020 at home in Charleston, SC. Born July 27, 1931 in Brooks County, GA, Harriette was the daughter of William Walker Lewis, Sr. and Beulah Pauline Shaffer Lewis. A private burial was held on September 29, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial, Charleston, SC. She is survived by her children, Toni K. Reed (David), Tanis L. Kirkland, Tina L. Kirkland-Ripley (John), Terri K. Wiggins (Michael), Marvin M. Kirkland Jr. (Joyce}, Michael L. Kirkland (Cynthia), Twila K. DeWitt (Ron), Matthew F. Kirkland (Cynthia), 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the American Lung Association or Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements handled by Simplicity Lowcountry. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved