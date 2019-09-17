Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriette Shaw Elmore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harriette Shaw Elmore Charleston - Harriette Lorance Shaw Elmore, wife of the late William "Bill" Elmore, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following in the parish hall. There will a private burial in Montgomery, Alabama where she will be interred next to her late husband. Harriette was born on November 17, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jack Gates Shaw and Bess Bowen Shaw. She graduated with an English major from Randolph Macon Women's College in 1949. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After graduating, Harriette returned to Birmingham where she taught elementary school. She was introduced to Bill Elmore at his cousin's wedding. After a brief courtship, they were married in 1954. They moved to New York in 1956 where they raised four children. In 1983 they returned to the south, moving to Charleston, South Carolina. Harriette enjoyed living downtown on Church Street with her husband, where she made some wonderful friendships. In 2016, she moved to Bishop Gadsden where she lived out her final years. One of her great joys was her garden; she spent many hours tending to her flowers. Harriette was an avid reader, pouring over the Sunday New York Times throughout the week. She looked forward to her Monday afternoon Bridge game with good friends. She especially adored her dear friend Dooley Fava. Harriette is survived by her beloved twin sister, Betty Jackson of Eutaw, Alabama; her children: Bill Elmore, Jr. (Ellie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bonnie Elmore (wife of her late son Gates) of Milton, Georgia, Kathy McCarter (Lee) of Charleston, South Carolina and Bruce Elmore (Molly) of Ellijay, Georgia. She was the proud grandmother of Craig Elmore, Jack Elmore (Caiti), Gates Elmore, Jr., Kate Elmore Hiffa (Anthony), Lauren McCarter, Paige McCarter, and Ben Elmore. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Harriette was a member of St Philip's church, the Junior League and the Garden Club of Charleston. She was a gracious southern lady. Her truly unique personality and contagious laughter will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Gadsden for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at



Harriette Shaw Elmore Charleston - Harriette Lorance Shaw Elmore, wife of the late William "Bill" Elmore, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following in the parish hall. There will a private burial in Montgomery, Alabama where she will be interred next to her late husband. Harriette was born on November 17, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jack Gates Shaw and Bess Bowen Shaw. She graduated with an English major from Randolph Macon Women's College in 1949. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After graduating, Harriette returned to Birmingham where she taught elementary school. She was introduced to Bill Elmore at his cousin's wedding. After a brief courtship, they were married in 1954. They moved to New York in 1956 where they raised four children. In 1983 they returned to the south, moving to Charleston, South Carolina. Harriette enjoyed living downtown on Church Street with her husband, where she made some wonderful friendships. In 2016, she moved to Bishop Gadsden where she lived out her final years. One of her great joys was her garden; she spent many hours tending to her flowers. Harriette was an avid reader, pouring over the Sunday New York Times throughout the week. She looked forward to her Monday afternoon Bridge game with good friends. She especially adored her dear friend Dooley Fava. Harriette is survived by her beloved twin sister, Betty Jackson of Eutaw, Alabama; her children: Bill Elmore, Jr. (Ellie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bonnie Elmore (wife of her late son Gates) of Milton, Georgia, Kathy McCarter (Lee) of Charleston, South Carolina and Bruce Elmore (Molly) of Ellijay, Georgia. She was the proud grandmother of Craig Elmore, Jack Elmore (Caiti), Gates Elmore, Jr., Kate Elmore Hiffa (Anthony), Lauren McCarter, Paige McCarter, and Ben Elmore. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Harriette was a member of St Philip's church, the Junior League and the Garden Club of Charleston. She was a gracious southern lady. Her truly unique personality and contagious laughter will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Gadsden for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close