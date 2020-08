Harry Alexander Batten, Jr. Dorchester, SC - Harry Alexander Batten, Jr., 69, husband of Julie Stevenson Batten, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday August 29, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Paul Lawton and Sidney Mims. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM in the church. Pallbearers will be Kevin Reeves, Jerry Davis, Robert Risher, Bobby Wylie, Jack Howerton and Keith Sweatman. Harry was born on July 31, 1951 in Charleston, a son of Caroline Hutto Batten and the late Harry Alexander Batten, Sr. He was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School and was a heavy equipment operator with LaFarge Cement Co. He was a member of the Army National Guard and was an avid fossil collector and hunter. He was predeceased by his wife, Penny Adkins Batten. Surviving is his wife, Julie S. Batten, Dorchester; a son, Harry Alexander (Jamie Kay) Batten, III, Ladson; a daughter, Jamie B. (Jamie) Limehouse; grandchildren, Tristan Alexander Batten, Madison Paige Batten, Tanner Alexander Herndon, Jailey Suzanne Herndon, Loyless Limehouse; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Caroline H. Batten, Harleyville; a brother, Julius (Kathy) Batten, Harleyville; a sister, Veronica B. (Jack) Compton, Bland, VA.; step-children, Madison Knight and Maggie Owen; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 71, Harleyville, SC 29448 or Camp Woodie, www.scwa.org . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston