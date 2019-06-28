Harry Beckmann, III Folly Beach - Harry Beckmann, III, 75, of Folly Beach, South Carolina, husband of Patricia Priebe Beckmann entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 27, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Downtown Chapel. Harry was born October 9, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Harry Beckmann, Jr. and Hermine Adams Beckmann. He graduated from Murray Vocation High School and retired from BellSouth as a digital technician after 30 years. Harry always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger, he was quick with a joke, and had a great sense of humor. He was always there whenever someone needed him, whether it was a small house repair, to cut a lawn, or put on a roof. He was a skilled craftsman who was creative, and able to build or fix anything. Harry loved the outdoors and spent much time with family and friends out boating around Folly, on his dock, or simply hanging out on his porch greeting passersby. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Patricia, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Beckmann Pupke and her husband Trace of Folly Beach, SC; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, John B. Carroll; and two sisters: Lynne Sistrunk and Claudia Dew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019