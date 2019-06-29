|
Harry Beckmann, III Folly Beach - The Funeral Service for Harry Beckmann, III will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019