Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Brown Obituary
Harry Brown Summerville - Mr. Harry L. Brown entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mr. Brown was the husband of Mrs. Geraldine Brown; the son of the late Joseph & Annabelle Brown; the father of Kim Jones, Octavia (Nathaniel) Davis, Harry Brown, II, Darrell Brown and Ingrid Brown; and the brother of Louise Brown. The family will receive friends at 213 Fiddie Street, Summerville, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Professional services provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -