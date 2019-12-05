|
Harry Brown Summerville - Mr. Harry L. Brown entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mr. Brown was the husband of Mrs. Geraldine Brown; the son of the late Joseph & Annabelle Brown; the father of Kim Jones, Octavia (Nathaniel) Davis, Harry Brown, II, Darrell Brown and Ingrid Brown; and the brother of Louise Brown. The family will receive friends at 213 Fiddie Street, Summerville, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Professional services provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019