Harry Brown Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Harry L. Brown and those of his wife, Mrs. Geraldine Brown; those of his parents, the late Joseph & Annabelle Brown; those of his children, Kim Jones, Octavia (Nathaniel) Davis, Harry Brown II, Darrell Brown and Ingrid Brown; and those of his sister, Louise Brown are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church, 1856 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Brownsville Community Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Mr. Brown will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019