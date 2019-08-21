Harry C. Poole, Sr. Summerville - Harry C. Poole, Sr., 81, of Summerville went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Harry was born April 8, 1938 in Metter, GA to the late Arnold and Willie Wade Poole. Harry was a photographer in the United States Navy. He took pictures of the first astronauts and Baker and Hamm, the first monkeys that went to space. After the Navy, he went into the Automotive Industry to which he retired from in August of 2017. He was a devoted employee of Parks Auto Parts for over 40 years. He was a member of New Covenant Church of God for over 20 years. He was an avid expert photographer. He liked to watch golf tournaments, and was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Helen Poole, 2 children, Cliff Poole (Teri Victor) and Christy Coker (Gene), 5 grandchildren, Blakely (Lance), Hayden, Faith (Zachary), Hannah, and Sarah, 4 great-grandchildren, Owen, Abigail, Reed and Oliver, 5 step-children, Harold Bazzle (Kama), Laurie Bazzle, Lee Bazzle (Melissa), Brian Bazzle (Tricia), and Tim Bazzle (Amanda), 17 step-grandchildren, a brother, Ed Poole and a sister, Gerry Harmon (Bob). He is preceded in death by his first wife Dianna Poole and a brother, Jack Poole. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11AM-12PM at New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Rd. North Charleston, SC 29406, with a Funeral Service to follow at 12PM. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019