Harry Chubb Eutawville, SC- Harry Thomas Chubb, age 63, of Eutawville SC died on Tuesday, June 25th 2019 at his residence. He was born in Summerville SC to the late Alfred Chubb Sr. and Opal Seay Chubb. He retired from Metal Trades Shipyard after more than 30 years service. He enjoyed fishing, camping and anything that could get him greasy. He loved his time with his family. Harry is survived by his wife of 31 years: Myra Chubb of Eutawville; Children: Amelia Chubb of Eutawville SC; brother: Alfred (Evie) Chubb, Tony Chubb, Justin (Taffy) Chubb of the Charleston area; sister: Martha Hickman of Cottageville SC, Betty Johnson of Summerville SC, Audrey Chubb of Summerville SC. He was preceded in death by his sister: Mary Johnson. The family will receive friends at Avinger Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27th 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill SC 29059, (803) 496 3434. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019