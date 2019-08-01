Harry "Chuck" Hoyt Lemmons, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - Harry "Chuck" Hoyt Lemmons, Jr. (70) passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Not one for big fanfare, no official service will be held. Jo, Sarah and Sullivan invite family and friends to drop by the family home to visit and share memories of Chuck on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Chuck's memory to Lutheran Hospice or to the Roper Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019