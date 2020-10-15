Harry Jubar, Jr. CHARLESTON - Mr. Harry Jubar, Jr., 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Pamela Giles Jubar, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The funeral services celebrating his life will be private, but will be live-streamed via The Palmetto Mortuary's Facebook Page on Saturday, October 17, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. A walk-through viewing will be held on this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mr. Jubar is also survived by his children: Renita Jubar, Muriel Jubar, Dwayne Jubar, Harry Jubar, III, Harolyn Engelskirchen, Stefon Jubar, Sean Jubar, Ramona Schaefer, Tuletia Rivens, Sonja Carter and Adam DeMinter (adopted son); sixteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings: Vermelle Anna Washington, Janie Gray, Shirley Allen and Gloria Allen; godson, Justin Mayes, and host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jubar, Sr. and Mildred Jubar Allen; daughter, Gloria Knight; siblings, Elizabeth Farmer and Harold Allen and godson, John Jordan Gadsden. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528.
