Harry L. Wright CROSS, SC - Mr. Harry L. Wright (Retired Educator and Summary Court Judge) of Cross, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cross, SC. Masks are mandatory and social distancing rules will be in place. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia Richardson-Wright; children, Susie "Sonia" Wright (Bronx, NY), Verna "Trenia" Caldwell (Portsmouth, VA), Shayla Wright (Cross, SC), Shaun (Jennifer) Wright, (Summerville, SC) and Stephen Wright (Cross, SC); 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Minister Raymond Wright, Cross, SC and Simon Wright, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home, Inc., 440 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville, SC 29048, (803) 492-3150. Please keep the Wrights in prayer. You may send cards/gifts to 1619 Old Highway 6, Cross, SC 29436. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation is limited. In lieu of flowers and plants, please consider making a donation to FOCUS 100 at Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC or an HBCU of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston