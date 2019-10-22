Harry "Roy" Leroy Tallon Hanahan - Harry "Roy" Leroy Tallon, 66, of Hanahan, passed away, Sunday, October 20, 2019. Roy was born January 18, 1953 in Charleston, SC to the late Harry L and Bertha Mae Fulton Tallon. Roy was an outdoorsman, an avid hunter and fisher. Dead shot on birds or deer. He was the life of the party, you knew if Roy was there. Big smile with his bright eyes, he was not held back by anybody or anything. Roy was a selfless man, who put everyone else's needs before his own. Generous with his time and ready to help whenever the need arose. There was nothing he could not do or fix. He is survived by his wife, Patty Townsend, one son, Charlie Tallon (Jessica), step-son, Randall Shirar, 3 grandchildren, Madyson, AnnaBelle and Porter Tallon, a brother, Joseph F. Tallon (Martha), a sister, Lindler T. Bootle (predeceased, Freddie A. Bootle), many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with an interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made in his honor to; Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina, 3021-10 McNaughton Drive, Columbia, SC 29223. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019