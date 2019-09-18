Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 607 N Parler Ave St. George , SC 29477 (843)-563-3325 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 607 N Parler Ave St. George , SC 29477 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM St. George United Methodist Church Burial Following Services St. George Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Mellard Behling St. George, SC - Harry Mellard Behling, 94, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Friday at St. George United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wade Ammons, T.W. Reeves, Eugene Lawley, Preston Behling Kizer, Jr., Darus Weathers and Curtis Clark. Harry was born on October 25, 1924 in St. George, a son of the late Harry Mellard Behling, Sr. and Tressa Leila Shieder Behling. He was a graduate of St. George High School and a decorated World War II Veteran. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal with 1 bronze oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit citation with 1 bronze oak leaf cluster, European-African-Middle Easter Campaign Medal with 2 bronze service, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award and French fourragere for action in Alsace Lorraine. He started his career in banking at Farmers & Merchant Bank of Walterboro, St. George branch. He was the founder and President of the First National Bank of St. George, served as St. George Councilman and a member of St. George United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Steve Bilton, daughter-in-law, Marci Behling and siblings, James Edwin Behling and Helen Behling Weathers. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Walters Behling; children, Barbara Behling Bilton, St. George, Gloria (Stan) Behling Smith, Summerville, Dr. Donald (Beth) Archer Behling and Dr. Edward Mellard Behling, all of Darlington; grandchildren, Marla (Craig) Bilton Westbury, Jared (Susan) Stephens Bilton, Nathan Elliot Smith, Avery Elizabeth Behling, Margaret "Maggie" Archer Behling, Jeffrey Donald Behling, Johnathan Edward Behling, Lance Corporal Christopher Thomas Behling, US Marines, Matthew David Behling; great-grandchildren, Clinton James Westbury, Katherine Leah Westbury, Corinne Elizabeth Westbury and Claudia Allyn Westbury; and nieces, Millie Behling (Joe) Wamer, Shirley Weathers (Mike) Phillips, Beth Barton (Stan) Sekula. Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, PO Box 506, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at



