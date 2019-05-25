Harry Richard Pope, Sr. Hampton, SC - Mr. Harry Richard Pope, Sr., 85, of Pocotaligo Road near Hampton, died Wednesday morning in the Medical University Hospital in Charleston. Mr. Pope was born June 7, 1933 in Hampton County, a son of the late Harry Lockwood Pope and Florence Mae Askew Pope. He served in Law Enforcement for many years and was the former Chief of Police in the town of Hampton. After his retirement he continued working in the Water Works Department where the town honored him by naming the Headquarters Facility Building in his honor. He served in the Army as a Military Policeman, had been a member of the Law Enforcement Association and was a member of Hampton First Baptist Church where he had been active with many church activities. His favorite hobby was deer hunting and welcomed his many friends to hunt with him through the years. Surviving are his wife; Patricia Ruth Hiers Pope of Hampton; daughters; Judy P. Breland and husband Kirk of Walterboro and Ruthie P. Schmidt and husband Chuck of Daleville, Virginia; sister; Pippy Tuten of Varnville; grandchildren: Denise Crowley of Ruffin, Carly Oliver and husband Richie of Blue Ridge, Virginia, Brett Cooke of Columbia; great-grandchildren; Hayley Reed and husband Bobby of Yemassee, Lynn Smith and husband Matthew of Yemassee, Gabby Crowley of Ruffin, Bryson Oliver and Kinley Oliver both of Blue Ridge, Virginia; great-great-grandchildren; Carter, Harper and McKenna, all of Yemassee. Mr. Pope was predeceased by his parents, children; Harry R. Pope, Jr., Robert Louis Pope and Tina Marie Pope and a grandson; James Brian Cooke. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 AM at Hampton First Baptist Church with burial in the Hopewell Cemetery conducted by Rev. Emerson Wiles. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Hampton First Baptist Church, 305 Oak Street East, Hampton, SC 29924. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019