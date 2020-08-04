1/
Col. Harry W. Kluttz US Army Ret.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Col. Harry W. Kluttz, US Army (Ret.) Charleston - Col. Harry W. Kluttz, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Marjorie Sackett Kluttz, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Col. Kluttz was born April 23, 1926 in Salisbury, North Carolina, son of the late Edward Fletcher Kluttz and Myrtle Wilson Kluttz. He was a 1947 graduate of The Citadel and a retired Colonel in the U. S. Army. Col. Kluttz was a member of the Mariner Lodge #2. He met his wife at St. Johannes Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston and they were married 64 years. Col. Kluttz enjoyed living downtown where he walked around Colonial Lake every morning up until the age of 89. He is survived by his daughters, Thelma K. Lipscomb of Hampton, VA and Laura K. Metheny of Brenham, TX; three granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 21927, Charleston, SC 29413. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at: www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
Bethany Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved