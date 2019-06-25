Harry William "Bill" Gorgas Charleston - Harry William "Bill" Gorgas, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary Catherine "Kate" Born Gorgas, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 21, 2019. His memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Bill was born December 23, 1936, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, son of the late Harry Stuart Gorgas and Margaret Aleshire Gorgas. He was a graduate of The Lawrenceville Preparatory School in Lawrenceville, NY, and received a BA in Economics and History at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Bill's business career in Sales and Marketing spanned 39 years as an employee of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He retired in 1998 as an Executive Vice President of Sales. Bill's passions were traveling, sailing, golfing and croquet, but above all, he loved to garden. He was also a member of St. Philip's Church in Charleston, SC. Bill is survived by his wife, Kate; sister, Myrle MacLaughlin (Charles); sister-in-law, Rosemary Lloyd; children: Harry Gorgas, Jr. (Robin), Tamara Pacton (Oliver), Darcy Keller (Drew), David Gorgas (Lisa), Todd Flesch (Sue), and Tyler Flesch (Blair); twelve grandchildren: Troy Gorgas, Kyle Gorgas, Aymeric Pacton, Adelaide Pacton, Naveed Keller, Jay Gorgas, Noah Gorgas, Megan Flesch, Taylor Flesch, Lindsey Flesch, Parker Flesch, and Crosby Flesch; and five nieces: Susan Gordon, Anne Banales, Libby Baxter, Katie Crofts and Emily Magau. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary