Harvey C. Mills Macedonia, SC - Harvey C. Mills, 78, of Macedonia, SC, husband of Elma Louise Morris Mills, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of November 6, 2020 after a heroic battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on December 20, 1941 to the late Claude "Bossie" Mills and Elise Mae Mixon Mills. He was a lifelong resident of Macedonia, SC and an active member of Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he faithfully played his guitar for church services for well over 65 years. Harvey retired in 2000 from the trucking industry after successfully owning and operating his own business for 30 years. He was a self-taught mechanic, fabricator, welder, electrician, and carpenter by trade. He did his own maintenance on his trucks and built his homestead from the ground up. He grew up on his family's farm, where he worked side by side with his father, planting and harvesting crops from a very young age, as well as raising livestock. During these years, his parents molded him into the God loving man we all knew and loved. As a young adult, and well throughout his life, he enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars. He and his wife made countless memories riding the country side on his motorcycle. He had a passion for Tennessee Walking Horses; he and his wife competed and placed in many equestrian competitions throughout the years. Later in life, and throughout his retirement, he restored vintage cars and won first place in many car shows. He was the man everyone sought after for his expertise and vast knowledge of anything and everything. There wasn't a problem he couldn't solve or anything he couldn't fix. He loved hunting, fishing, farming, and living in the country. He took pride in everything he did and loved his family and close friends. He was a vivid storyteller when reminiscing of the good old days and never met a stranger. He loved to make people smile and laugh. He was the most honest, hardworking, and skilled man. He lived for his family, especially his 3 grandchildren, he often referred to them as his "heart strings". He is survived by his beloved wife, Elma Louise Morris Mills, his son, Harvey "Justin" Mills and his wife, RuthAnn "Rudy" Mills; 3 grandchildren, Harvey "Justin", Jr., Kylie MaKenna, Kamryn Louise as well as his sister, Evelyn Mills Wiggins. His funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, Macedonia Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 12 o'clock noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, Tuesday evening November 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
