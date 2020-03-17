|
|
Harvey Chester Kizer, Sr. St. George, SC - Harvey Chester Kizer, Sr., 86, husband of Bert R. Kizer, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church with the Reverend Dan Griffin and Reverend James Dukes officiating. Burial will follow at the Cypress Campground Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Douglas, Kevin Harvel, Shawn Riley, Franklin Riley, Heath All and Bruce Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Wilson Patrick Sunday School Class. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Chester was born on April 10, 1933, a son of the late Chester Wright "Check" and Ella Belle Durr Kizer. He graduated from St. George High School, attended Clemson University, served in the US Army and was employed with Southern Division NAVFAC and retired from the US Government. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, American Legion Post 105 and Indian Field Hunting Club. He was a former member of Ridgeville Baptist Church for 40 years where he was the Church Treasurer for many years. He was predeceased by a sister, Flora Alice Stone. Surviving is his wife, Bert Riley Kizer; a son, Harvey (Teresa) Kizer, all of St. George; a daughter, Alice Lynn (Doug) Stein, Houston, TX; grandchildren, James (Chelsea) Kizer, Lexington, SC, Meagan Kizer, Starksville, MS, and Annalynn "Sam" Stein, Goose Creek, SC; brother-in-law, Jim Stone; niece, Holly (Patrick Chow) Stone; a sister-in-law, Myrtis Riley; niece, Stacey (Kevin) Harvel; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477 or the American Legion Post 105, c/o Allen Hoff, PO Box 662, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020