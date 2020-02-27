|
Harvey Jones LILY WORK LODGE #10 F.&A.M., P.H.A.: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: are requested to assemble at 6pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Palmetto Mortuary, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403, to attend the wake service of our deceased brother Harvey Jones. You are also summoned to attend the funeral service at Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2pm to pay your last tribute to our deceased brother. Craft fraternally invited. By Order Of: Bro. Macio Jacobs, W.M. Bro. Theodore Nelson, PM, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020