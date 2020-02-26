|
|
Harvey Neal Jones CHARLESTON - Mr. Harvey Neal Jones, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Emanuel A.M.E. Church, 110 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29404. He will be laid to rest in Emanuel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be receiving friends beginning at 6:30 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Rovena N. Jones; children: Sharon Pease, Cornice Brown, Garndell Macon (Emily), Arnold Middleton, Latonia Macon, Renee Middleton, Carmelitha Weathers, Shawn Jones, Kanatrian Berry (Rodney), Deborah Nelson, Antonio Nelson, Harvv Jones, Jr., Mark Bryant, Kimberly Bowman and LaKisha Croskey; sixty-eight grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great-grandchildren, ten great-great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Clarence Jones, Danny Jones (Bonnie), of Atlanta, GA, Gloria Mullino (Lloyd) of Brunswick, GA, JoAnna Jones and Sharon Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, Edward Nelson, Leroy Nelson, Gerald Nelson and Alvin Nelson (Helen); sisters-in-law, Joyce Smalls (Isaac) of Alexandria, VA and Helen Weeks; devoted family friends: Steven Price, Brandon Freeman, Eric Jackson, Ellis Funney and Button and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Buster and Ruth Jones; brothers-in-law, Henry Doctor and Abraham Hutchinson. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020