Hattie Dangerfield Moncks Corner - Hattie Mae Fiddie Dangerfield, 100, died Friday afternoon at her residence.Her funeral will be 4:00 PM this Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, at the graveside in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER.Mrs. Dangerfield was born March 4, 1920, in Moncks Corner, SC, a daughter of Theodore W. Fiddie, Sr., and Mattie Melissa Mizzell Dangerfield. She enjoyed fishing, cleaning her house, and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren, London Rose Bon, and Stevie Taylor. Mrs. Dangerfield was the widow of Leon Dangerfield. Surviving are, three daughters, Betty Seyfer of Lakeland, FL, Hazel Fennell of Moncks Corner, and Mary Walker of Goose Creek; a son, Leon Collins Dangerfield of Moncks Corner; a sister, Mamie Parker of Moncks Corner; two brothers, Jimmy Fiddie and Raymond Fiddie both of Moncks Corner; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great- grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020