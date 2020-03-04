Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
More Obituaries for Hattie Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Green

Hattie Green Obituary
Hattie Green N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Hattie Durant Green are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1856 Meeting Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; family hour from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mrs. Green is survived by her children, Devona Green Jordan and Clarence W. Green, Jr. (Rashida); grandchildren, Kennedy Michelle Jordan, Naki Green, Jaquan Deleston, Kavaun Palmer and Jaylyn, Javion and Javaun Jenkins; sisters, Roberta Frasier (Samuel) and Susanna Durant; sisters-in-law, Mamie Green and Louise Singleton Hamilton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-74-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
