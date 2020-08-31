Hattie Lee Bowens Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Hattie Lee Polite Bowens are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Wednesday, September 02, 2020, at Mt Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4283 Savannah Hwy., Ravenel, SC 29470. A viewing will be held, Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415, www.walkersmortuary.com
