Hazel Elsey Johnson Ravenel, SC - Hazel Elsey Johnson, 82, of Ravenel, South Carolina, of entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 29, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sauldam Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Hazel was born August 25, 1937 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Lawton Elsey and Anzie Burbage Elsey. She was a retired administrative assistant with the S.C. Health and Human Services after over fifty years of state government service. She is survived by her daughter, Joy L. Bernier (Leo) of Edisto Island, SC; grandson Trey Demaree (Kimber) of Round O, SC; granddaughter, Summer Blocker (Jason) of Chapin, SC; brother, Russell Elsey, Sr., (Norma) of Round O, SC; seven great grandchildren, Miguel, Ryan, Alyssa, Sophie, Cayden, Brodie , Dalton.; nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29470.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019