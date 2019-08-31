Hazel Elsey Johnson

Guest Book
  • "Was a very wonderful lady I knew her from Medicaid she will..."
    - Kathy Cross
  • "Loved working with Ms. Hazel at Medicaid. She was so fun..."
    - Kimberly Owens
  • "My deepest sympathy to You Joy and all of your family. May..."
    - Dawna Medders
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy in the passing of your..."
    - Ouida Gray
  • "Dear Family, We were so sorry to hear of Hazel's passing. ..."
    - Annette Brinson Cox
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sauldam Baptist Church
5945 County Line Road
Ravenel, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Sauldam Baptist Church
5945 County Line Road
Ravenel, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hazel Elsey Johnson Ravenel, SC - The Funeral Service for Hazel Elsey Johnson will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sauldam Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon