Hazel Elsey Johnson Ravenel, SC - The Funeral Service for Hazel Elsey Johnson will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sauldam Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019