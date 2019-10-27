Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Hazel Marinda Brogan Obituary
Hazel Marinda Brogan Hanahan - Hazel Marinda Brogan (Randi), 77, of Hanahan, wife of Ronald W. Brogan (Ron), passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her son's residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 to 12 o'clock followed by her funeral service at 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery, 700 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Mrs. Brogan was born February 28, 1942 in Knightsville, daughter of the late Joseph Busch and Hazel Inez Banks Porter. She was a retired owner of Randi's Hair, Nails & Tanning Salon, Goose Creek. Survivors, including her husband Ronald, are one son: James Robert Marchant and daughter- in-law, Tammy Marchant of Hanahan, one brother and four sisters: Franklin Bush of Bristol, TN, Barbara Jean Oltman of Ladson, Gloria Dawn Wilson of Summerville, Deborah Wiles of Goose Creek and Nancy Elizabeth Marchant of Dinwiddie, VA; one grandson: Landon Douglas Marchant of Summerville and several nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 28, 2019
