Hazel Myers Driggers Summerville - On Friday, August 7th, 2020, after struggling with pneumonia, Hazel Myers Driggers (85) of Summerville SC, chose to go home to be with her Lord and Savior. She deeply loved the Lord and His people and devoted her entire life to humbly serving both! She served through missions, sang praises in the choir, taught Sunday school, VBS, loved God's word, and was a strong prayer warrior. She never had much money or earthly possessions but she joyfully shared what she did have and always had an overflowing heart of generosity and love for the Lord. She opened her home and heart to so many in need over the decades and as a result, she has many spiritual children and grandchildren who call her Mom, Nana, and Granny Hazel. She was the devoted wife of the late John M. Driggers and the loving mother of John Ray Driggers (Brenda) and the late Gary A. Driggers. She was the daughter of Archie and Rosalee Clark Myers. She was one of eleven children. She was a very special daughter of God and will be deeply missed by so many. Funeral Services will be Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jedburg in the Christian Life Center. The viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to First Baptist Church of Jedburg, C/O The Churchyard, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville, SC 29483 Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
