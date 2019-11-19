|
Hazel Pauline Bernard SUMMERVILLE - Hazel Pauline Bernard, 77, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9 o'clock to 10 o'clock at Adams Run Baptist Church, 8113 State Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. A memorial service will begin at 10 o'clock. Burial will be in Daviston, AL, on Saturday November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in memory of Hazel to the . Hazel was born on November 9, 1942 in Daviston, AL, daughter of the late Marvin Clarence and Martha Jewel Brand. She was an active and outgoing woman and touched the lives of those around her with joy. Polly, as she was called by her family, grew up in a large loving environment, with seven brothers and two sisters. She graduated from Daviston High School, where she was also a cheerleader. As a girl, she learned not only how to cook and sew, but also to love hunting and fishing. She was a life-long outdoors-woman, and enjoyed sharing that experience with her family and friends. Just a few months ago, she taught her great-grandson how to catch his first fish. Hazel was an Air Force wife for over 20 years, raising her children and making friends, as the family was posted up and down the east coast, to Okinawa, and to the Philippines. Later in life, she became active in her church, serving three missions to Africa. She was a member of Adams Run Baptist Church, where they said of her "She was always on hand for whatever the task and there was nothing she couldn't and wouldn't do to get things done well. Our Women on Mission will miss her greatly, as will the adult Sunday School Class." Survivors include: two children: Sandra Lynne Eslinger (David) of Summerville and Michael Petty of Charleston; two grandchildren: Daniel Ward (Mary-Kate) of Summerville and Griffin Eslinger of Summerville; two great-grandchildren: William Ward and Zachary Ward both of Summerville; and four brothers: James Edward Brand of Hickory, NC, Bill Brand of Alexander City, AL, Jack Brand (Joyce) of Wadley, AL, and Thomas Brand of Fairfield, IL. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by five siblings. ARRANGEMENTS BY TRI-COUNTY CREMATION CENTER, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)821-4888.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019