Hazel Walsh N. Charleston - Mrs. Hazel P. Walsh of North Charleston, widow of John Walsh, passed away May 9, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in Newport, RI on October 28, 1918, and was the daughter of Frank Roberts and Annie Elizabeth Roberts. In 1936 she married John Walsh and in 1943 they moved to Charleston, SC with their three children. She began working at MUSC as a nurse's aide for a number of years. It was during this time she began attending the Star Gospel Mission and became a Christian. Soon after, she joined in membership at Ferndale Baptist Church (now called Foster Creek Baptist Church). She began singing at an early age and continued singing as long as she was able. Her greatest joy was to witness to the unsaved and give out gospel tracks. She and Mr. Walsh became Custodians of Ferndale Baptist Church and School from 1969 to 2007 (Mr. Walsh passed away in 1990). She continued to work until she retired. Mrs. Walsh was preceded in death by her daughter, Faith Pitts and grandson, Scott Maurer. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta (David) Jennings of N. Charleston, son, Richard E. Walsh "Frank" (Barbara) of Summerville, 9 grandchildren, several great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her friend Joan Seel who she loved as a sister. We want to thank Roper Health Care and Roper Hospice for the love and care that was given. We will always be grateful. Services will be held at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in her honor to Autism Speaks,



