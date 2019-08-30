Heather Anne Blizard Leal Charleston - Heather Anne Blizard Leal, 47, of Charleston, South Carolina, received her heavenly wings on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Heather was born November 8, 1971 in Charleston, South Carolina. The youngest daughter of Thomas Benjamin Blizard, Jr. and Margaret Owen Blizard. She was a graduate of Middleton High School and she volunteered at Pet Helpers. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Anne Blizard; parents, Tom and Margaret Blizard; two sisters, Tammara Leigh Blizard Kerr (Brian), Dawn Denise Blizard; brother, Thomas Benjamin "Ben" Blizard, III; many nieces and nephews; god daughter, Tammara Renee Kerr, and special companion, Daniel Sneed. Memorials may be made to , Inc. 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210, of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019