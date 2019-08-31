Heather Anne Blizard Leal Charleston - The Funeral Service for Heather Anne Blizard Leal will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to , Inc. 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210, of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019