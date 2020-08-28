Heather Marie Blake CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Heather Marie Blake will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside Service on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in Payne Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Sunday from 4-6pm at the mortuary. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Heather leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Pernell L. Blake; children, Pernasia Campbell, Jaden Campbell, Kadence Campbell, Harmonia Campbell, Precious Blake, Treazure Blake, Paris Blake and Justice Wright; mother, Deborah Campbell; father, Maurice Wright (Charlene); mother-in-law, Alice Blake; siblings, Tracy Campbell, Mauricia Wright, LaTika Campbell and Maurice Wright. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
